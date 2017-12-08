Home Depot Launches ‘Give Me An H’ Podcast

In a new podcast series, “Give Me An H,” Home Depot said it will explore its corporate culture through the eyes and experiences of associates who live it every day. The podcast offers insider perspectives into how “bleeding orange” shapes careers and instills an appreciation for what can happen when a company commits to doing good, while also doing well.

The series, hosted by Arlette Guthrie, Home Depot human resources leader, begins with Ted Decker, the company’s executive vice president of merchandising.

As Ted explains in the first episode, the company’s core set of values influence every aspect of Home Depot’s business. “We have 400,000 associates who have great passion,” he said. “A big part of our culture is empowering our associates to do what they believe is best for the business.”

For more information, visit www.homedepot.com.