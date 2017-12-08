Shaw Industries Signs UN Global Compact

Dalton, Ga.-- Shaw Industries has signed the United Nations Global Compact, a widely recognized set of principles focused on upholding and protecting human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption standards. Further, Shaw will implement the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact throughout its supply chain with updates to its sustainable sourcing policy and related terms and conditions for all suppliers.

“The UN Global Compact and its principles align with our culture and operations,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO at Shaw. “Becoming a signatory and enhancing our sourcing policies is a natural extension of our ongoing sustainability efforts. We believe this to be essential to creating a better future while ensuring long-term financial success.”

Almost 13,000 entities from 170 countries have joined the UN Global Compact, including approximately 9,000 companies and 4,000 non-businesses.

“We’re proud to join the thousands of organizations around the world who have signed on to the UN Global Compact, including many of our customers and business partners,” said Paul Murray, vice president of sustainability and environmental affairs at Shaw. “We share a commitment to a higher purpose: Doing what’s right by people. We all have an important role in bettering this world. This is one of the many steps we are taking in our daily quest to do better, to achieve more.”

For more information, visit shawinc.com.