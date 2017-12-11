FCICA Announces Schönox HPS North America Webinar

FCICA will host a free product knowledge webinar hosted by Schönox HPS North America on January 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. (EST).

The webinar will provide a dialog and description of Schönox products used on real applications before and after. Since every FCICA webinar is interactive, viewers get the chance to ask questions during a live question and answer session.

Those who cannot make the live webinar, can register to receive a recording. The recorded session will also be featured on FCICA’s website and housed on the FCICA YouTube channel.

These product webinars are free to all attendees regardless of FCICA membership status, but viewers must pre-register.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.